Zverev knocked out

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Paris Masters on Wednesday by Dutchman Robin Haase in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 second-round defeat. The 20-year-old German lost his composure after easing through the first set, as his bid for a third Masters title of the season was abruptly ended. It was the world No.43 Haase's first-ever win over a top-five player.



Zverev will next play at the World Tour Finals in London later this month.