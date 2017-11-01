CPC committee for lawyers set up to implement 19th congress spirit

By Xinhua Source:AFP Published: 2017/11/1 23:18:40





The decision to establish the committee was made by the Leading Party Members' Group of the



The committee's work includes implementing the CPC Central Committee's instructions for lawyers and guiding Party organizations within law firms to improve their rules and regulations, among other tasks, the All-China Lawyers Association (ACLA) said.



The establishment of the committee is a necessary measure to implement the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and push forward the reform of the legal industry, said Wang Junfeng, deputy secretary of the new committee.



In 2016, lawyers' associations in 31 provincial-level administrations had established their Party organizations.



The number of Party members who are lawyers has grown from 44,000 in 2008 to over 102,000 today. Among the 26,000 law firms in China, 6,538 have Party branches of their own and 10,159 have jointly set up Party branches.



Many provincial-level lawyers' associations have set up disciplinary committees, which punish those who violate Party disciplinary rules, to improve the education and management of Party members.



Xinhua

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has set up a committee for lawyers across China.The decision to establish the committee was made by the Leading Party Members' Group of the Ministry of Justice The committee's work includes implementing the CPC Central Committee's instructions for lawyers and guiding Party organizations within law firms to improve their rules and regulations, among other tasks, the All-China Lawyers Association (ACLA) said.The establishment of the committee is a necessary measure to implement the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and push forward the reform of the legal industry, said Wang Junfeng, deputy secretary of the new committee.In 2016, lawyers' associations in 31 provincial-level administrations had established their Party organizations.The number of Party members who are lawyers has grown from 44,000 in 2008 to over 102,000 today. Among the 26,000 law firms in China, 6,538 have Party branches of their own and 10,159 have jointly set up Party branches.Many provincial-level lawyers' associations have set up disciplinary committees, which punish those who violate Party disciplinary rules, to improve the education and management of Party members.Xinhua