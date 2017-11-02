Iran proposes to use national currencies in trade with Azerbaijan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called for efforts to enhance economic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, proposing to use their national currencies in the bilateral trade.



Rouhani made the remarks at a meeting with Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported.



The Iranian president also hailed the growing ties between Tehran and Baku as "an example of relations for other countries in the region."



The two leaders have held 10 meetings in recent years, which indicates their determination to deepen relations in all spheres, Rouhani said.



He further stressed the need to strengthen economic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.



For his part, Aliyev called for closer relations with Iran, citing the common history, culture and religion of Iranians and Azeris as a "great" asset that links the two nations.



Aliyev arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to attend the second trilateral summit with Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

