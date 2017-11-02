US President Trump to visit China next week: FM

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 8 to 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a press release on Thursday morning.



The two heads of state will exchange in-depth views on China-US relations and major global and regional issues of common concern, Lu said.



He said China stands ready to work with the United States to achieve important results for Trump's visit and Xi-Trump meeting, in order to inject new and strong impetus to the development of bilateral ties.

