Beijing-Shenyang railway under construction to slash travel time

Workers are seen at the construction site of a bridge over Chengde-Tangshan highway, a key project of Hebei section of Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway, in north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 1, 2017. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to slash travel time between Beijing and Shenyang to 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2017 shows the under-construction Baihe River Bridge of Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to slash travel time between Beijing and Shenyang to 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2017 shows a bridge over Chengde-Tangshan highway, a key project of Hebei section of Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to slash travel time between Beijing and Shenyang to 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Workers lay tracks at the construction site of Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway near the provincial boundary of north China's Hebei and northeast China's Liaoning on Nov. 1, 2017. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to slash travel time between Beijing and Shenyang to 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Workers lay tracks at the construction site of Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway near the provincial boundary of north China's Hebei and northeast China's Liaoning on Nov. 1, 2017. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to slash travel time between Beijing and Shenyang to 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Workers install track boards at the construction site of the Baihe River Bridge of Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway on Nov. 1, 2017. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to slash travel time between Beijing and Shenyang to 2.5 hours. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)