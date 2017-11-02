23 civilians killed in October in Libya's violence: UN

Violence in Libya killed 23 civilians and injured 15 others in October, the United Nations mission in the North African country said Wednesday.



"From 1 October to 31 October 2017, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 38 civilian casualties - 23 deaths and 15 injuries - during the conduct of hostilities across Libya." the mission said in a report.



"Victims included 11 men killed and seven injured, three women killed and three injured, and nine children killed (six boys and three girls) and five injured (three girls and two boys)," it added.



Airstrikes, explosive remnants of war, and gunfire caused the most civilian casualties, the report said.



The UN mission demanded all fighting parties in Libya stop using mortars and other indirect weapons in civilian areas, and keep fighters or other military objectives away from populated areas.



"All executions of captives must cease and all those captured including fighters must be treated humanely in all circumstances. Murdering or torturing captives is also a war crime, regardless of what the captive may be accused of," the report said.



Since the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime, Libya has been plagued with escalating violence and unrest, as well as political division.

