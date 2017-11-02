Jinjiang 2020 Gymnasiade will be held late October

The 18th Gymnasiade will be held in late October 2020 in South China's Jinjiang city and will have 12 competition sports, according to an agreement signed between the host city and International Schoolsport Federation (ISF) here on Wednesday.



The Gymnasiade, or World School Summer Games, is an international multi-sport event which is organized by the International School Sport Federation (ISF).



The agreement was signed at the signature ceremony of the 2020 Gymnasiade, which marks the beginning of the preparation for the biennial event.



According to the agreement, the 2020 Gymnasiade will have 12 competition sports, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, football, basketball and others.



Jinjiang, a coastal city in South China's Fujian Province, was announced as the host city of the Gymnasiade 2020 by ISF President Laurent Petrynka last month in Italy's Olbia.



The city has a dynamic private sector, with more than 16,000 enterprises, most of which are in the lines of sportswear and clothing.



Petrynka says the construction of stadiums and other facilities is very impressive, and he believes the 2020 Jinjiang Games will be the best Gymnasiade.



The first edition of the Gymnasiade was held in 1974 in Wiesbaden and the 17th edition will be held in Morocco in 2018.

