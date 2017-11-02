Bomb attack against oil tanker leaves 15 dead in Afghan town

At least 15 people were killed and nearly 30 others wounded in an oil tanker explosion in Charikar, capital of eastern Afghan province of Parwan overnight, a local official said Thursday.



The incident occurred late Wednesday night in central neighborhood of the city after a sticky bomb attached to the fuel truck exploded, causing fire on the nearby bus, the official told Xinhua anonymously.



"Fifteen people, including a woman, burned to death, and 30 others wounded. The number of the casualties may rise as several injured were in critical condition," the source said.



Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.



The vehicles were running slowly on the crowded road connecting Afghan capital of Kabul to northern region when the blast occurred.



The source added that the attack was a terrorist act and the fire caused panic among the resident of the city, 55 km north of Kabul.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban militants warned local logistic companies not to transport fuel and goods for the government and foreign forces stationed in the country.



More than 2,640 civilians were killed and over 5,370 others injured in conflict-related incidents in first nine months of the year, according to figures released by the United Nations mission in the country.

