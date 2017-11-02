Aung San Suu Kyi heads for Myanmar's conflict-hit northern Rakhine

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi left for two main areas of Maungtaw, northern part of Rakhine state, to inspect villages devastated by extreme terrorist attacks over the past months, said U Zaw Htay, director-general of the State Counselor's Office.
Aung San Suu Kyi will also look into the reconstruction project during the one-day trip to Taungpyo Letwei and Khon Tine villages, he added.
The Myanmar government has been implementing some short-term projects in the northern part of Rakhine after the region regained security and stability which had been destroyed by terrorists over the past three months.
On Oct. 17, the government formed the Union Enterprises for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development (UEHRD), led by Aung San Suu Kyi, for effective performance of long-term project of freedom from conflict.
Myanmar has also formed nine private sector task forces to join the Aung San Suu Kyi-led UEHRD mechanism in northern Rakhine.
Aung San Suu Kyi prioritized three main tasks to be done in Rakhine -- repatriation of refugees who have crossed over to Bangladesh and providing humanitarian assistance effectively; resettlement and rehabilitation; bringing development to the region and establishing lasting peace.
The Arakan Rohingya
Salvation Army extremist terrorists launched fresh attacks on police outposts in Rakhine on Aug. 25, displacing residents from a number of areas in Maungtaw district.