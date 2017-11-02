Bangladeshi girl receives medical treatment in China

Sayed takes care of his sister Afifa at Children's Hospital in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 25, 2017. The Bangladeshi 7-year-old sister Afifa has been suffering from congenital cerebral palsy. The 10-year-old brother, Sayed, and Afifa came to China in 2013 with their father who aims to study for doctorate at Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University in Xi'an. Afifa since then received medical treatment in China and his brother has to receive homeschooling to better help their parents take care of his sister. A Chinese charity organization recently collected 100,000 yuan (about 15,000 U.S. dollars) for the improvished family. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

