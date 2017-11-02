Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returns to appear in court

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country Thursday morning to appear before an anti-corruption court on Friday.



The Accountability Court in Islamabad, which is hearing corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif and his children, last week issued a bailable arrest warrant for him after he failed to appear.



The court had also ordered him to appear on Nov. 3. The judge is expected to formally indict the former prime minister, lawyers say.



The former prime minister has challenged his possible indictment in the Islamabad High Court, which will hear the petition on Thursday. Sharif wants the high court to stop the indictment proceedings by the anti-corruption court against him.



Sharif was in London to look after his ailing wife who is suffering from cancer, according to the family.



Sharif stepped down as prime minister in July after the Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified him for holding any public office over his alleged failure to disclose his income from a company that is owned by one of his sons.



The ousted prime minister has been critical at the apex court's verdict since his ouster, but insists he will defend himself in the courts. He claims the "cases against him were filed to oust him from power."

