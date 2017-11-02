Peruvian Gastronomic Festival opens at Hilton Beijing

Peruvians during a performance at the event Photo: Courtesy of the Peruvian Embassy in Beijing

The Embassy of Peru in Beijing, with the support of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), the Peru Promotion Committee for Exports and Tourism (Promperu) and the Chinese Peruvian Chamber of Commerce (CAPECHI), has organized the 2017 Peru Gastronomic Festival in China. The event opened on November 1 at Hilton Beijing, where it will run until November 7 before moving to the Sofitel Hotel in Xian from November 10 to 16.The Gastronomic Festival aims to promote Peruvian cuisine, boost the importation of Peruvian agricultural products, especially those that Peru already exports to China, such as blueberries, avocados, mangos, asparagus and grapes, encourage tourist travel to Peru and foster Peruvian cultural expressions in China.The inaugural event was held in the Infinity Room of the Hilton Beijing. The Ambassador of Peru Juan Carlos Capuñay, the Vice President of the CPAFFC Xie Yuan, and Peruvian chef Flavio Solórzano attended the opening with Chinese government officials, businessmen and cultural representatives.Peru has the largest population of Chinese descendants in Latin America. Thanks to this, China's contribution to Peruvian culture has been remarkable. One of the fields where this is most tangible is gastronomy, and the "Chifa," the Peruvian term for a Chinese restaurant, is one of the most important examples. Peru's gastronomy occupies a very important place in the construction of its national identity, and the country has gained worldwide recognition for the enormous nutritional value of some of the Peruvian and Andean food it produces, such as quinoa, tarwi, and so on. Peru aims to export its agricultural and agro-industrial products to the main markets in the world.A gastronomic boom has been developing in Peru in the last few years. The country currently has some of the best chefs in the world, Gastón Acurio, Virgilio Martínez and Mitsuharo Tsumura to name a few, and restaurants that occupy top positions in the world's leading gourmet lists: Maido, Central, Fiesta and Astrid & Gastón among others.Chef Flavio Solórzano is also an exponent of that boom. Chef Solórzano is the executive chef at El Señorío De Sulco, a restaurant that specializes in Peruvian cuisine, pastry and artisanal ice cream. Its gastronomy proposes the preservation and enhancement of Peru's regional kitchens and respects the essence of local flavors, innovating wisely on the basis of this.The festival shares some of the most flavorful and popular Peruvian dishes that are rich in tradition and nutritional quality with Chinese society, hoping to contribute to the mutual knowledge of two great ancient cultures through their gastronomy.