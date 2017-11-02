Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center offers premium mobility service with brand new BMW limousines

Tony Zhu hands the keys to the new vehicles to the management of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center. Photo: Courtesy of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

BMW Brilliance Automotive delivered its vehicles - the BMW 7 Series and the all-new BMW 5 Series Li to Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center on October 26. Torsten Dressler, managing director of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center and Tony Zhu, vice president of corporate, authority and diplomatic sales, BMW Brilliance Automotive attended the handover ceremony."Kempinski and BMW, two premium brands originating from Germany, have long been in cooperation with one another. BMW, a leading luxury German auto brand, is the natural choice for Kempinski, Europe's oldest luxury hoteliers since 1897," said Dressler. "We are very thrilled to continue strengthening our partnership with BMW."The BMW 7 Series redefines modern luxury with many world-leading technologies and innovations. The design of the all-new BMW 5 Series Li focuses on both aesthetics and performance. Both the BMW 7 Series and BMW 5 Series deliver the highest premium experience to customers."This collaboration is enhancing the long-term friendship between BMW and Kempinski. We are also planning to develop more joint customer and client events. I believe we can both promote our business and establish true win-win cooperation," said Zhu.