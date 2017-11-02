Three injured in bomb attack in eastern Afghan province

Two police officers and a child were injured in a bomb attack in Afghanistan's eastern province of Ghazni on Thursday, a provincial government spokesman said.



The blast occurred in the morning after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) placed near a local logistic company went off in Police District 2 of provincial capital Ghazni city, spokesman Harif Noori told Xinhua.



The injured did not suffer life-threatening wounds and were shifted to a hospital, Noori said, adding that the blast also damaged nearby shops.



The local company is providing food for security forces, the spokesman said.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban militants warned local logistic companies not to provide service to government forces and foreign troops stationed in the country.

