Turkish security force clashes with PKK at Iraqi border

Turkish security force on Thursday clashed with PKK militants on Turkish-Iraqi border in southeastern Hakkari province, leaving two soldiers and two security guards killed.



According to local media, the clashes erupted while the PKK militants were trying to enter the Derecik border town's rural area from Iraq, and four PKK militants were killed by the security force in the conflicts.



A security operation supported by air has been launched in the region.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

