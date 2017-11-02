Figuratively Speaking

3tr yuan



Value of land sales in 300 cities in China in the first 10 months of this year, China Index Academy said on Thursday.

61.5b yuan



Value of a private placement announced by telecom giant China Unicom Thursday after it kicked off a mixed-ownership program in August.

900m



Smartphones produced in China in the first eight months of the year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

200 tons



First crop of homegrown avocados to be harvested from a farm in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, grower Greenbank Avocado Co said on Thursday.

$785.9b



China's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes during the first three quarters of 2017, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.





