MMA mother looks to inspire more

There are a few more experienced Chinese fighters on the ONE Championship Hero's Dream card in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday. But you won't find any more determined than Miao Jie, the fighter who is known as "Supermom."



The 30-year-old Shanghai native is a single parent who wants to be an inspiration - both for other women and, more importantly to her, to a 3-year-old son she calls Peanut.



Miao's record in mixed martial arts currently stands at 4-1 and a victory over Australian Amira "The Wandera" Hafizovic (1-0) would continue to turn the spotlight upon the flyweight, following a stunning win over Egypt's Mona Samir (1-4) in just 49 seconds back in September - at the Singapore-based ONE organization's card in Shanghai.



"I know in China that people are thinking more and more about MMA," Miao said this week, on the sidelines of the Yangon event. "And I know if I am successful more people will look at me and they will see what women can achieve in this sport. But the first thing I think about, every time I train and every time I step into the cage, is my son."



That would be the 3-year-old boy named Peanut, who is waiting back home in Shanghai with his grandparents for single mother Miao to return after this weekend. Miao is on the ­undercard of an event which will be a sell-out at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium, given the fact that it is being headlined by Myanmar's first-ever world MMA champion in middleweight, Aung La NSang, as he faces Hong Kong's Alain Ngalani.



There are four Chinese fighters on a card that hopes to help spread the sport both here in Myanmar and beyond, but for Miao the journey is far more personal. She had started combat sports with judo when she was about 5 years old, and had turned to Brazilian jiujitsu ­seven years ago, the pinnacle of her ­efforts in that sport coming at the 2017 IBJJF World Championships held in Long Beach, California, where Miao won a bronze medal.



"I wanted more challenge out of life," said Miao. "I want my baby to think 'My mom can do everything.' I know in China usually that is what children think about their fathers but I don't want that."



The victory in Shanghai was as fast as it was impressive, and now Miao hopes to build on that momentum.



"It felt good," she said. "There's not much more to tell. I didn't expect to finish it so fast. Every fight I am fighting for my son. So every fight I want to win. I don't want to think about it too much. I just want to win.



"After the last fight a lot of media wanted to cover my story. But I am just doing what a mother should do. I do ­everything for my son. Before, my life was very tough. I just wanted to survive and help my son survive, and have a better life. So it is more important that I do my job, rather than be popular."



