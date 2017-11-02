Houston Astros down Dodgers for World Series crown

The Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates with the trophy after their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of baseball's World Series on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Photo: IC

The Houston Astros, fueled by George Springer's record-equaling home run, won a first World Series title on Wednesday with a 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Springer belted his fifth home run of the series as the Astros exploded for five runs in the first two innings off ­Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.



In a World Series that had featured dramatic swings of momentum and breathtaking rallies, the Astros never let the Dodgers get back in the game.



They claimed their first Major League Baseball crown since their inception in 1962, and credited the faith of fans wearied by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath with putting them over the top.



"I'm so happy to be a part of it," Springer said.



"To bring a championship back, to a city that desperately needed one, is a surreal feeling."



The Astros' four-games-to-three triumph denied the Dodgers a seventh title and a first since their last appearance in the Fall Classic in 1988.



With everything on the line and Darvish failing to get out of the second inning for the second time in this Series, the Dodgers turned to left-handed pitching ace Clayton Kershaw in the third inning.



He kept the Dodgers in check over four solid innings, but Los Angeles, who led the major leagues with 104 regular-season wins, just couldn't put runs on the board.



The Astros were already 3-0 up when Springer lofted a ­two-run homer to center field, making it 5-0 and chasing Darvish with two outs in the second.



Springer's five homers tied the World Series record held by Reggie Jackson and Chase ­Utley and boosted him to World Series Most Valuable Player honors.



Springer's homer capped a three-run second inning and pushed the Astros' tally for the Series to 15, breaking the World Series record of 14 set by San Francisco Giants in 2002.



Springer had led off the first with a double off Darvish and scored the first of two runs in the inning on a throwing error by Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger. The Astros claimed the title 12 years after being swept by the Chicago White Sox in their only prior World Series appearance.



