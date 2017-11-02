Del Potro marches on

Juan Martin del Potro closed in on a World Tour Finals place by beating Robin Haase 7-5, 6-4 in the Paris Masters last 16 on Thursday.



The former US Open champion can take the eighth and final qualification spot for London from Pablo Carreno Busta if he reaches the semifinals at Bercy, and he will face either John Isner or sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight.



The 13th-seeded Argentinean had little trouble in seeing off Dutchman Haase, who had notched his first win over a top-five player against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday.



If Del Potro reaches the Paris semis, Frenchman Lucas Pouille would have to win the tournament to deny him a spot at the year-ending eight-man event.





