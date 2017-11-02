Barty into Zhuhai semis

Australia's Ashleigh Barty stunned former world No.1 Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the WTA Elite Trophy semifinals on Thursday.



Twenty-one-year-old Barty, the youngest player at the season-ending tournament in China, needed just one hour and 11 minutes to down her German opponent 6-3, 6-4 at Zhuhai's Hengqin International Tennis Center. It follows an impressive victory over fourth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Wednesday, also in straight sets.





