Gray pens new deal

Leicester City's Demarai Gray has ended lingering speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract, the former Premier League winners announced Thursday.



The England Under-21 international joined the Foxes in January 2016 from Birmingham City and went on to help the team lift the 2015-16 Premier League title just months later.



Gray, 21, starred in new manager Claude Puel's first game on Sunday, scoring the second goal and playing a huge part in Leicester's opening goal in a 2-0 win against Everton.



He had been frustrated with a lack of game time under former managers Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare. Sunday's match at the King Power Stadium was just his 12th league start for Leicester. He has come on as a substitute 39 times.





