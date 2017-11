Ighalo to miss qualifier

Officials have said China-based striker Odion Ighalo will miss Nigeria's 2018 World Cup qualifier in Algeria as well as a friendly against Argentina because of a knee injury.



Nigeria face Algeria on ­November 10 in Constantine in an inconsequential World Cup qualifier, before they test their readiness for Russia 2018 with a friendly against Argentina four days later in Krasnodar, Russia.



Nigeria have already qualified for next year's finals in Russia with a game to spare after dominating African qualifying Group B.