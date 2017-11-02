Heavy smog to blanket Beijing, nearby region in next five days

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/2 22:53:39





From Saturday to Wednesday, severe air pollution will hover over the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, according to a notice the



Nearby Shanxi, Shandong and Henan provinces will also be affected by severe pollution.



Pollution levels will peak on Monday.



Weather conditions such as low pressure is keeping the pollution from dissipating and will accumulate in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and nearby region, the notice said.



Cold air will disperse the smog on Tuesday evening.



The MEP has sent notices to the governments in nearby provincial-level regions, urging them to raise their pollution alert, implement measures to reduce emissions and protect the people's health.



The ministry has sent inspection teams to cities identified as sources of pollution and companies which have violated emissions rules.



Air quality usually worsens in late autumn and winter in northern China due in part to less wind and increased emissions from heating sources. Aside from enforcing rigorous environmental regulations, authorities are speeding up research into the causes of smog to find effective solutions, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



To address the winter smog, the MEP has launched a campaign against heavy air pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and surrounding areas. It focuses on curbing industrial pollution, cutting coal consumption and improving emergency responses to heavy pollution, Xinhua said.



Global Times





