Spain seeks arrest of ousted Catalan leader

Spain's state prosecutor on Thursday asked a High court judge to issue a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont after he failed to appear at a court hearing earlier in the day.



Puigdemont's lawyer in Belgium said the climate in Spain was "not good" and his client wanted to take "some distance," but he would cooperate with the courts.



"If they ask, he will cooperate with Spanish and Belgian justice," lawyer Paul Bekaert told Reuters.



Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sacked Puigdemont and his government on Friday, hours after the Catalan parliament made a unilateral declaration of independence.



Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would ignore a court order to return to Spain to answer charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds relating to the region's secessionist push. He did not turn up at a High Court hearing on Thursday.



"When someone doesn't appear after being cited by a judge to testify, in Spain or any other EU country, normally an arrest warrant is issued," said Supreme Court President Carlos Lesmes who is also the head of the General Council of the Judiciary, Spain's top judicial body.





