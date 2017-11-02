Duterte urges greater anti-terror cooperation

Two weeks ahead of a regional summit, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday urged greater cooperation to battle Islamist militancy, following military victories in Iraq, Syria and the southern Philippine city of Marawi.
Philippine Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano said Duterte would discuss the fight against terrorism, a key priority, with ASEAN
leaders and regional partners, including US President Donald Trump, gathering at a summit in Manila on November 13.
"The defeat suffered by the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and the Philippines does not mean the fight is over," Cayetano said in a statement a day after an Islamic State-inspired attack in New York killed eight people and injured 12.
"The terrorist attacks in New York and other places abroad during the past several weeks tell us the threat remains real."