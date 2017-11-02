Envoys to be sent across globe to explain CPC congress spirit

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is sending an unprecedented number of envoys to foreign nations to elaborate on the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, in a move that highlights the Party's growing global influence.



An official surnamed Li from the International Department of the CPC Central Committee told the Global Times on Thursday that over 30 groups of envoys are set to be sent to five continents from November to early next year to introduce the spirit of the 19th congress to foreign political parties, political organizations, think tanks and media.



The groups are said to comprise members who helped draft the 19th CPC National Congress report, officials from departments of the CPC Central Committee and officials from local Party committees and other experts.



"It's the first time the CPC will have dispatched publicity-related groups on such a large scale across the globe. In the past, the Party would send envoys to a select number of countries, such as Vietnam, Laos and Cuba, to introduce the outcome of the CPC national congress. Many of these meetings were not made public," said Yin Yungong, an expert on the socialist system at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



The new concepts brought up at the 19th congress, such as "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," will be introduced by the envoy groups, as well as the Belt and Road initiative and the idea of building a community of common destiny, according to analysts.



"China's policies, its future plans, its economic development and the country's resolve to continue carrying out reforms could also be discussed. The envoys are also likely to answer questions that address other nations' concerns," Zhu Lijia, a professor of public management at the Chinese Academy of Governance, told the Global Times on Thursday.



Analysts believe that sending envoy groups to discuss the Party congress is in accordance with China's increasingly important role in the world and will help other countries better understand China's political system.



"Many diplomacy-related concepts are now written into the revised CPC Constitution, including upholding an independent and peaceful foreign policy, carrying out the Belt and Road initiative and the idea of developing ties between the CPC and other foreign parties based on independence, equality, mutual respect and non-interference ideals," said Chen Fengying, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. "Given this new content in the CPC Constitution, it is natural that the Party would send out more envoy groups."



Acknowledging China's path



The International Department of the CPC Central Committee on Tuesday held a briefing to elaborate on the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress to over 260 foreign diplomats and 140 representatives of foreign enterprises and international organizations.



Song Tao, head of the International Department, said 454 major political parties from 165 countries have sent more than 1,340 congratulatory messages to the 19th CPC National Congress.



"This has unprecedentedly affirmed China's historic achievement in the past five years under the leadership of Xi Jinping. The affirmation has shifted from a materialistic level to acknowledging the country's socialist path with Chinese characteristics, as well as its achievement in its political system," Song said.



He noted that more countries wish to learn about China's political system and expect China to play a leading role in the international community.



Starting November 5, the CPC will also send domestic publicity groups across China to introduce the spirit of the Party congress.