Companies expect booming trade between China, S.Korea

Companies expect booming trade between China and South Korea ahead of the East Asia Summit in November.



East China's Shandong Province, the nearest to South Korea, has over 5,000 companies funded by South Korea.



Wang Chao, a sales manager at Weihai ShinHan Precision Co. Ltd, said sales dropped as much as 50 percent in the first half year, though the fluctuation has now reduced to around 5 percent. ShinHan produces car parts for KIA vehicles and has been in China for over 15 years. "Sales of some Korean brands almost halved in the second quarter this year, and the dip in sales hurt us," he said.



Wen Xue, manager of a factory in Qingdao of a cable producer headquartered in Busan, said they had not experienced any worrying sales issues, but imports from South Korea had not been as smooth as before.



"Our company has been doing business here for 13 years. There are down moments, but we hope the up-moment will soon come," he said.



"Most of my colleagues and I are not pessimistic about the prospects because economic ties between the two countries were very close before, and there is a heavy dependence on Chinese products in South Korea," he said.



Xinhua

