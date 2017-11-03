Women entrepreneurs from China, South Asia discuss ways to explore Belt and Road Initiative opportunities

Over 50 women entrepreneurs from China and South Asia gathered in Nepal on Thursday to participate in the seminar entitled "Belt and Road
: Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs."
The one-day seminar was organized in Kathmandu by Nepal-China Executive Council to explore greater opportunities and prospects of the Belt and Road Initiative for the women entrepreneurs of the region.
Participants in the seminar were entrepreneurs, professors and professionals from China and South Asian countries including Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They stressed on mutual efforts, assistance and cooperation to get the maximum benefits from the initiative.
"21st century is the century of women empowerment, which highly contributes to social and economic development of any country. I am sure that the Chinese initiative will open the market for women entrepreneurs in trade and tourism," Nepalese Health Secretary Kiran Regmi said after inaugurating the event.
She also appreciated the way women perform with more accountability and sincerity to accomplish the tasks.
On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said that China and South Asia posses various similarities so can move ahead and develop together.
"Through the cooperation and mutual efforts, the whole region can be more prosperous," Yu said.
Attending the seminar, women entrepreneurs and scholars highlighted that women can play a greater role in strengthening diplomacy and connecting the nations. They were of view that women entrepreneurs can function with the essence of peace and inclusiveness to make any initiative successful.
The seminar was organized on the sideline of China-South Asia Expo that kicked off in Kathmandu on Thursday morning.