China-South Asia Expo kicks off in Nepal to enhance regional trade

The China-South Asia Expo kicked off in Nepal's capital on Thursday with the aim to expand and enhance regional trade.
This is the first time this expo is being held outside China as it used to be organized only in China's Kunming.
The four-day event is being organized by China-South Asia Expo Secretariat and co-organized by Yunnan International Exposition Affairs Bureau and Nepal-China Executives Council.
More than 100 Chinese businessmen are attending the event while the Chinese delegation is led by Gao Shuxun, head of the China-South Asia Expo Executive Committee.
The event being held at the Exhibition Hall showcased goods from China and South Asian countries like Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.
According to the organizers, the event has been organized with an aim to promote regional communications, expand trade in the region and build a larger platform of cooperation and exchanges between China and South Asia.
"At a time when trade deficit is high within the region, such expos will help to encourage exports and balance trade. The expo will not only help China but also whole South Asia to prosper together with collective effort," Mohan Bahadur Basent, Nepali Minister for Information and Communication, told Xinhua after inaugurating the event.
The minister said that it will also create investment opportunities in whole region.
This regional event, being organized since 2003, is also believed to help facilitate policy coordination between the countries and translate complementary advantages into common growth of the entire region.
Gao Shuxun, Head of China-South Asia Expo Executive Committee, told Xinhua, "Such overseas expos will enhance business cooperation in the whole region and will also contribute to China's Belt and Road
Initiative."
The expo has 150 standard booths and pavilions where China displays goods covering electronic and information technology, handicrafts, ethnic costumes, food processing and packaging machines, energy and tourism products, among others.
Dang Zhen, an exhibitor from Yunnan of China, told Xinhua, "I am here to showcase my products related to Tibetan black clay pottery and find some local dealers for the future business."
Nepal and other South Asian countries showcase gems and jewellery, leather products, garments, tea, coffee and handicrafts in the expo.
Chinese stalls and their spectacular products with reasonable price have been the major attraction for the visitors.
On the sidelines of the expo, Diqing Prefecture of Yunnan Province has been staging on-site tourism promotion activities including folk songs and dances.
The event, which will conclude on Nov. 5, also features a number of workshops and interactions focusing on Belt and Road Initiative.