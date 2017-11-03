DPRK blasts 'false report' by Japanese TV

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday denounced a "false report" by Japanese TV Asahi, which said a pit collapse in DPRK's nuclear test ground had led to many deaths.



Japanese authorities are responsible for allowing TV Asahi to release "the false report," DPRK's official media KCNA said in a commentary.



It also said that Japanese authorities were seeking a pretext for sending troops to the Korean peninsula.



Japanese TV Asahi reported Tuesday that a tunnel under construction at a DPRK nuclear test site collapsed and as many as 200 workers could have been killed.

