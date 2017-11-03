CPC launches major post-congress campaign

The Communist Party of China (CPC) will launch a major campaign on the study, promotion and implementation of the "spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress."



The campaign will be the prime political task for the Party and for the country, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee released Thursday.



The document summarized the essence of congress and made detailed requirements for Party members and organizations during the campaign.



The Central Committee requires full training for Party members, as well as courses specifically for Party officials.



Textbooks will also be compiled, said the document, dated Wednesday.



A series of publicity projects targeting non-Party members, netizens and overseas audience will help them understand the spirit of the Party congress. The use of new media and online video streaming services were highlighted.



The campaign should be integrated with efforts to improve the Party's leadership and self-governance, as well as the ongoing reform and development, said the decision.

