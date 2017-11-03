S. African president pledges to appoint police chief as crimes go up

Amid a rise in violent crimes, South African President Jacob Zuma pledged on Thursday to appoint the national commissioner of police, a post that has been vacant for two years.



"The process of recruiting the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service is proceeding very well," Zuma said while answering questions in Parliament.



Zuma made the pledge after MPs voiced concern over the vacant post, which "is of vital importance in dealing with the challenges affecting policing in South Africa".



"We are conducting internal processes that will culminate in making the appointment. I intend to appoint the National Commissioner as soon as this process is finalized," Zuma told MPs.



The appointment came to the attention of MPs after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula released statistics last month that showed a rise in violent crimes in the 2016/2017 financial year, with murders and aggravated robberies up 1.8 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.



The crimes of carjacking, and residential and non-residential robberies are also up again, Mbalula said.



South African MPs have complained that the South African Police Service (SAPS) lacked a stable and effective leadership.



The SAPS has been without the National Commissioner of Police since October 2015 when Zuma sacked Riah Phiyega pending the outcome of inquiry into allegations of misconduct, her fitness to hold office and her capacity to execute official duties efficiently.



Phiyega is blamed for defects in police tactical plan that were partially blamed for the Marikana tragedy, in which 44 people were killed during mining unrest in Marikana near Rustenburg, North West Province, in 2012.



Two have been named acting National Commissioner of Police, with the latest being Lesetja Mothiba.

