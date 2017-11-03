Day of Dead marked

People visit a cemetery during the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Nov. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Str)

Photo taken with a drone shows people visiting the altar installed for the celebration of the Day of the Dead, at Zocalo square of Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Nov. 1, 2017. According to local press, people can visit the altar between Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, in honor of the victims of the earthquake of Sept. 19. (Xinhua/Cesar Vicuna)

Residents visit the a tomb of their relative during the commemoration of All Saints' Day, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 1, 2017. Peruvians go to the cemeteries to visit their dead relatives during All Saints' Day and the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Luis Camacho)

Residents visit the tombs of their relatives during the commemoration of All Saints' Day, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 1, 2017. Peruvians go to the cemeteries to visit their dead relatives during All Saints' Day and the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Luis Camacho)