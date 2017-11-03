100,000 people expected to visit daily royal crematorium in Thailand

People visit the crematorium of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Sanam Luang square in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 2, 2017. The Joint Directorate for the Royal Cremation Ceremony announced that an estimated 100,000 people are expected to visit daily the royal crematorium on Sanam Luang ground next to the Grand Palace daily during Nov. 2 and Nov. 30 from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. (local time). (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A woman visits a royal exhibition next to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's crematorium at the Sanam Luang square in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 2, 2017. The Joint Directorate for the Royal Cremation Ceremony announced that an estimated 100,000 people are expected to visit daily the royal crematorium on Sanam Luang ground next to the Grand Palace daily during Nov. 2 and Nov. 30 from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. (local time). (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Visitors pray in front of the crematorium of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Sanam Luang square in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 2, 2017. The Joint Directorate for the Royal Cremation Ceremony announced that an estimated 100,000 people are expected to visit daily the royal crematorium on Sanam Luang ground next to the Grand Palace daily during Nov. 2 and Nov. 30 from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. (local time). (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (C) and other government officials visit a royal exhibition next to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's crematorium at the Sanam Luang square in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 2, 2017. The Joint Directorate for the Royal Cremation Ceremony announced that an estimated 100,000 people are expected to visit daily the royal crematorium on Sanam Luang ground next to the Grand Palace daily during Nov. 2 and Nov. 30 from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. (local time). (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)