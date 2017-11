Giant pandas' happy life at Chongqing Zoo

Two giant pandas play at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Ye)

A giant panda eats bamboo at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Ye)

Two giant pandas play at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Ye)

A giant panda relaxes at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Ye)

A giant panda relaxes at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Ye)

A giant panda eats bamboo at Chongqing Zoo in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Ye)