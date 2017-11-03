Scenery of bamboos forest, sea of clouds in China's Anhui

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows scenery of Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 2, 2017. More than 30,000 hectares of bamboos and the sea of clouds in the county attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows scenery of Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 2, 2017. More than 30,000 hectares of bamboos and the sea of clouds in the county attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows scenery of Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 2, 2017. More than 30,000 hectares of bamboos and the sea of clouds in the county attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows scenery of Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 2, 2017. More than 30,000 hectares of bamboos and the sea of clouds in the county attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows scenery of Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 2, 2017. More than 30,000 hectares of bamboos and the sea of clouds in the county attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows scenery of Huoshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 2, 2017. More than 30,000 hectares of bamboos and the sea of clouds in the county attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)