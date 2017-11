Annual lantern festival to be held from Nov. 3 to 19 in Seoul

Lanterns are seen lit up on the Cheonggyechun stream in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2017. The annual lantern festival will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 19 here. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

South Korean tradional lanterns are seen lit up on the Cheonggyechun stream in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2017. The annual lantern festival will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 19 here. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Lanterns from China are seen lit up on the Cheonggyechun stream in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2017. The annual lantern festival will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 19 here. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

