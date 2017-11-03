Embroidery shows culture of Tujia ethnic group in China's Hubei

Zhou Yinju, provincial inheritor of Tujia embroidery, shows embroidered shoes in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 2, 2017. Embroidery was a basic skill for local women in the past and it shows the culture of Tujia ethnic group. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2017 shows embroidered insoles in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. Embroidery was a basic skill for local women in the past and it shows the culture of Tujia ethnic group. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Zhou Yinju, provincial inheritor of Tujia embroidery, shows a photo of her foreign customer with embroidered shoes in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 2, 2017. Embroidery was a basic skill for local women in the past and it shows the culture of Tujia ethnic group. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Women make Tujia embroidery in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 2, 2017. Embroidery was a basic skill for local women in the past and it shows the culture of Tujia ethnic group. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A woman makes Tujia embroidered insoles in Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 2, 2017. Embroidery was a basic skill for local women in the past and it shows the culture of Tujia ethnic group. (Xinhua/Song Wen)