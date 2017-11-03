Pressing China can't help solve North Korean nuclear issue

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/3 10:14:33
The complexity of the nuclear crisis means that all sides may have to make some concessions to reach a peaceful solution. China is playing the most difficult role in the process, and is the real hope of peacefully addressing the crisis. Neither side should press China in an extreme way.

Global Times

Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus