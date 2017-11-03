HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Pressing China can't help solve North Korean nuclear issue
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/3 10:14:33
The complexity of the nuclear crisis means that all sides may have to make some concessions to reach a peaceful solution. China is playing the most difficult role in the process, and is the real hope of peacefully addressing the crisis. Neither side should press China in an extreme way.
Global Times
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus