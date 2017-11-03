DPRK criticizes US for flying B-1B over Korean Peninsula

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday blamed the United States for stirring regional tensions by flying its strategic bomber over the Korean Peninsula
.
On Thursday, a formation of B-1B nuclear strategic bombers stationed at the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam flew into South Korea "to conduct a nuclear bomb dropping drill simulating attack on major targets of the DPRK," the DPRK's official media KCNA reported.
"The gravity of the situation" is that the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan remains still in waters around the Korean Peninsula after finishing joint naval exercises with South Korea, while two other aircraft carriers, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz, are also in the US 7th Fleet's area of operations, the KCNA said.
"The reality clearly shows that the United States is the very one who is aggravating the situation of the Korean Peninsula and seeking to ignite a nuclear war," said the KCNA.