World's largest automated cargo wharf to start operation

Photo taken on November 1, 2017 shows the construction site of the fourth phase of the Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai, east China. World's biggest automated cargo wharf, the fourth phase of the Yangshan deep water port, will start operation next mouth. Upon completion of the project, the port will have seven deep-water berths and is expected to handle an annual throughput of four million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit). (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Hengwei)

