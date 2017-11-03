Scholars from NPU included in List of 2017 National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars

The National Natural Science Foundation of China recently announced their list of the 2017 National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars. Among them, three scholars from Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) were awarded: Huang Panfeng from the School of Astronautics, Yin Xiaowei from the School of Materials Science and Engineering, and Yu Zhiwen from the School of Computer Science and Technology. In addition, Zhu Jihong from the School of Mechanical Engineering and Yang Hui from Life Science were awarded funding from the Outstanding Youth Foundation. A total of 198 scientists from 96 companies were included on this year's list.The main goal of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars is to support young scholars who have made significant achievements in research in carrying out their own studies, promote the growth and development of young scientists, and attract overseas talents, as well as cultivate a group of outstanding academic leaders to enter the cutting edge of world science and technology.

Huang Panfeng Photo: Courtesy of NPU

Dr. Huang Panfeng is currently professor and doctoral supervisor in School of Astronautics, NPU. As head of the Research Center for Intelligent Robotics at NPU, Professor Huang has been honored with several national awards and distinctions, including: National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars in 2017, Youth Science and Technology Innovation Leader in 2016, expert on National Defense Science and Technology from 2016, scientist on High-Technology Development Planning (863) from 2008 to 2016, vice president of National Major Task from 2009 to 2016, invited expert on National Manned Space Applications and Services from 2015, and New Century Excellent Talents Award from Chinese Ministry of Education in 2007.His fields of expertise include space teleoperation, space robotics and intelligent control. He has published more than 40 SCI academic articles as the first or corresponding author in journals such as IEEE transactions, Journal of Guidance, and Control and Dynamics; two of which are ESI widely cited papers. He is also the author of the English-language treatise, "Tethered Space Robot: Dynamics, Measurement, and Control," as well as Chinese-language monographs "Space Teleoperation Technology" and "Tethered Space Robotics Technology". He has been granted 55 national patents. His other honors include the Military Progress Prize in Science and Technology, and a National Defense Technology Invention prize.

Yin Xiaowei Photo: Courtesy of NPU

Dr. Yin Xiaowei is currently a professor and doctoral supervisor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, NPU. From 2002 to 2004, he worked as a post-doctoral student at Israel Institute of Technology (Advisor: Prof. Elazar Gutmanas) while supported by the Lady Davis Fellowship Trust. From 2005 to 2006, he worked at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg as an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow (Advisor: Prof. Peter Greil).His research interests include advanced ceramics and composites, focusing on three scientific issues relating to ceramic matrix composites (CMCs): (1) strengthening and toughening methods, (2) crack self-healing controlling mechanisms, (3) nano-sized hetero-interface EM absorbing mechanism.Over the past five years, Dr. Yin has published 70 scientific papers as the first or corresponding author in SCI-indexed journals, among which 15 papers were published in the journals with impact factors higher than 6, and 5 papers were ESI cited. All the papers were cited by SCI journals more than 2,000 times with an H-index of 28.He was awarded first prize of the Natural Science Award of the Ministry of Education as a first contributor in 2016. He was honored by the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars in 2017. He was selected as a youth science and technology innovation leader by Ministry of Science and Technology of China in 2016, and was awarded a Young Scientist Prize of Composite Materials of China by the Chinese Society for Composite Materials in 2015.

Yu Zhiwen Photo: Courtesy of NPU

Dr. Yu Zhiwen is currently a professor at the School of Computer Science, NPU. He worked as a research fellow at Kyoto University, Japan from Feburary 2007 to January 2009, and as a post-doctoral researcher at Nagoya University, Japan from 2006-2007. He was a visiting researcher at the Institute for Infocomm Research (I2R), Singapore from September 2004 to May 2005. He was an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at Mannheim University, Germany from November 2009 to October 2010.He is the associate editor at IEEE Transactions on Human-Machine Systems, IEEE Communications Magazine, and ACM/Springer Personal and Ubiquitous Computing. He serves as the guest editor of ACM Transactions on Intelligent Systems and Technology, ACM Multimedia Systems Journal, Multimedia Tools and Applications (Springer), Pervasive and Mobile Computing (Elsevier), and Cybernetics and Systems (Taylor & Francis). He is the general chair of the 8th IEEE International Conference on Cyber, Physical, and Social Computing (CPSCom 2015), and the 11th IEEE International Conference on Ubiquitous Intelligence and Computing (UIC 2014). He is the program chair of the 11th IEEE/IFIP International Conference on Embedded and Ubiquitous Computing (EUC 2013), the 5th International Conference on Human-Centric Computing (HumanCom 2012), and the 7th International Conference on Ubiquitous Intelligence and Computing (UIC 2010). He serves as vice program chair of the 13th IEEE International Conference on Pervasive Computing and Communications (PerCom 2015), the workshop chair of the 13th ACM International Conference on Ubiquitous Computing (UbiComp 2011). He has also served as PC member for a number of conferences, including ACM Multimedia, IJCAI, IEEE PerCom, DEXA, GLOBECOM, ICC, ICME, IEEE CCNC, Euro-Par, and MobiQuitous.He has published around 150 scientific papers in refereed journals and conferences, including, ACM Computing Surveys, IEEE TKDE, IEEE TMC, IEEE THMS, ACM TKDD, INFOCOM, UbiComp, and PerCom. His research interests cover pervasive computing, human-computer interaction, mobile social networks, and personalization. Yu Zhiwen is a senior member of IEEE, a member of ACM, and a distinguished member of CCF (China Computer Federation).

Zhu Jihong Photo: Courtesy of NPU

Dr. Zhu Jihong is currently a professor at the School of Mechanical Engineering, NPU. He earned his doctorate from LTAS, Université de Liège, Belgium, in 2008. He became Deputy Dean of School of Mechanical Engineering and Deputy Dean of Key Lab of Metallic Additive Manufacturing and Innovative Design Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in 2016. He is also an associate editor at International Journal for Simulation and Multidisciplinary Design Optimization. He was awarded by the Excellent Young Scientist Foundation of NSFC in 2017.His research subjects include lightweight and performance optimization design for aeronautical and aerospace structural systems. His work is supported by more than 30 research programs, such as Natural Science Foundation of China and National Basic Research Program of China.He has published more than 60 academic papers and two books. His work has supported the research and development of advanced mechanical equipment, aircraft and aerospace vehicles in China.His other awards include: State Natural Science Award, Science and Technology Award of Shaanxi Province, CADLM Young Researcher Award for Intelligent Optimization, CJK-OSM Young Scientist Award, Young Scholar Award for Computational Mechanics of China and Young Scholar Award of Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Yang Hui Photo: Courtesy of NPU

Dr. Yang Hui is currently a professor at the School of Life Sciences, NPU. She has been awarded by the 2017 National Science Foundation for Excellent Youth Scholars. Her major research interests are immune mechanobiology in special environment and paper-based point-of-care detection of microorganisms in special closed environments. She has published over 60 scientific papers, including 42 SCI papers, and two monographs, been authorized seven national patents and won two provincial and ministerial awards.She has also been awarded more than 10 national and provincial scientific grants. She has been a guest speaker at international conferences a total of six times, twice organized international conferences as the chairwoman, and four times as a section chairwoman.