Tiankun, Asia's largest dredger, launches in China's Jiangsu Province

China successfully launched a 140-meter-long cutter-suction dredger in Qidong, East China’s Jiangsu Province on Nov 3 - the largest and most advanced of its kind in Asia. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

China successfully launched a 140-meter-long cutter-suction dredger in Qidong, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday - the largest and most advanced of its kind in Asia.With a cutter power of 6,600 kilowatts, the Tiankun can excavate 6,000 cubic meters an hour at a maximum depth of 35 meters.The Tiankun is a key project of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , with investment and designs from Tianjin Dedging Co. Ltd under China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC).According to CCCC, Tiankun leads the list of similar vessels in the world in terms of distance of delivery and other aspects.The all-electric vessel is equipped with a dual positioning system and unlimited global navigation.The Tiankun's advanced systems allow it to carry out unmanned dredging and monitoring operations in ports, in coastal waters, or carry out deep-sea operations.Construction of the Tiankun began in December 2015 in Qidong, and is expected to go into production in June 2018.CCCC is the world's largest dredging enterprise and has more than 30 dredgers, including Asia's current largest, the Tianjing.

China successfully launched a 140-meter-long cutter-suction dredger in Qidong, East China’s Jiangsu Province on Nov 3 - the largest and most advanced of its kind in Asia. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

China successfully launched a 140-meter-long cutter-suction dredger in Qidong, East China’s Jiangsu Province on Nov 3 - the largest and most advanced of its kind in Asia. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT

China successfully launched a 140-meter-long cutter-suction dredger in Qidong, East China’s Jiangsu Province on Nov 3 - the largest and most advanced of its kind in Asia. Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT