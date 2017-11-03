New inter-county train service of SGR launched in Kenya

Guests attend the launching ceremony at Nairobi Terminus of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) in Kenya, on Nov. 1, 2017. Kenya's ministry of transport on Wednesday launched new inter-county train service of the SGR with the hope of further boosting business and tourism along the new railway. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa (2nd L, front) attends the launching ceremony at Nairobi Terminus of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) in Kenya, on Nov. 1, 2017. Kenya's ministry of transport on Wednesday launched new inter-county train service of the SGR with the hope of further boosting business and tourism along the new railway. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina (front) speaks during the launching ceremony at Nairobi Terminus of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) in Kenya, on Nov. 1, 2017. Kenya's ministry of transport on Wednesday launched new inter-county train service of the SGR with the hope of further boosting business and tourism along the new railway. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)