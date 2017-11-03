27th Chinese naval escort taskforce executes mission in Gulf of Aden

The comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (R) provides replenishment-at-sea for the guided-missile destroyer Haikou (L) while the two ships attached to the 27th Chinese naval escort taskforce are sailing in east waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 30, 2017, local time. The taskforce consists of the guided-missile destroyer Haikou, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

The guided-missile destroyer Haikou (Hull 171) attached to the 27th Chinese naval escort taskforce escorts two Chinese fishing vessels to the east waters of the Gulf of Aden on October 30, 2017, local time. The taskforce consists of the guided-missile destroyer Haikou, the guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

