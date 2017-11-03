Anti-terrorism and fire drill held at Shanghai World Financial Center

A fire and anti-terrorism drill is held in Shanghai’s second tallest building in Pudong’s Lujiazui area on November 2, 2017 to train workers’ responses in an emergency. The drill at the Shanghai World Financial Center simulated an attempt of two terrorists trying to drive into the building, having started a high-story blaze in the 492-meter-tall skyscraper as a distraction. Some 2,000 employees from 79 firms took part in the drill, which was jointly conducted by the management of the center, along with the anti-terrorism office, police and fire brigade of the Pudong New Area. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

