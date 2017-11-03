iPhone X release attracts curious turnout in Beijing

About 20 people are lined up outside the Apple’s Dawanglu outlet in Beijing for the release of the iPhone X on Friday. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

About 20 people were lined up outside the Apple's Dawanglu outlet in Beijing for the release of the iPhone X on Friday.Employees were on hand to demonstrate the new handset to curious customers seeking to buy, fielding questions about the absence of a physical home button and the FaceID recognition feature.Some remarked how the iPhone X appeared smaller than they expected.An employee said the release saw a boost in visitors to the store."Almost double the daily volume," said the employee. The reporter counted around 120 customers at the store.However, those seeking to purchase the phone directly were informed the store would only be fulfilling pre-orders made online. The next round of orders will be fulfilled at 8 am Saturday.A customer at the store said she had originally planned to buy an iPhone X, but changed her mind after she was informed about the pre-order process and wait time."I can wait two or three more months," said the woman.