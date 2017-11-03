Chinese envoy asks for patience over Myanmar's Rakhine issue

A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Thursday asked for patience of the world organization and the international community over the issue of Rakhine state in Myanmar.



The situation in Rakhine state is moving toward stabilization as a result of efforts by the Myanmar government, Wu Haitao, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, told the Security Council.



The issue of Rakhine state has complex historical, ethnic and religious factors and many differences and conflicts have been brewing for a long time, said Wu.



The governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh are seeking solutions to the refugee problem through negotiations and consultations. The United Nations and the international community should have patience and provide constructive assistance to and cooperate with Myanmar for a proper settlement of the issue, he said.

