Indian ruling party's youth leader found dead with throat slit in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A youth wing leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was found dead with his throat slit in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Friday.



According to police, the body of 33-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Bhat was found from an orchard near Kiloora in Shopian, 55 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



Bhat was district youth president of BJP in Shopian.



"Last evening locals informed us there was a body lying in the village. It bore visible torture marks and throat was slit," a senior police official posted in Shopian told Xinhua. "On investigation the slain was identified as Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, a local resident. We have started investigations to ascertain who have killed Bhat."



Bhat's killing was condemned by India's BJP president Amit Shah.



"Pained to learn about the brutal murder of our Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha District President Gowhar Ahmed in Shopian, J&K. My deepest condolences to his family," Shah wrote on twitter. "BJP stands firmly with the family of martyr Gowhar Ahmed in this moment of immense grief."



Police officials primarily suspect militants to be behind Bhat's killing.



Region's Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti too condemned the killing.



"The chief minister has expressed condolences with the bereaved family. She has appealed to all sections of society to come forward to end this cycle of violence," a government spokesman said.



So far no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the killings.



Militants in the region usually target families and individuals for their possible links with Indian police and defense agencies. Even people having associations with pro-India political parties are targeted at times.



Several political workers and policemen were killed in the last month in the districts south of Srinagar.

