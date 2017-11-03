No health attack occurs on US diplomats in Havana: Cuban FM

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said here on Thursday that no evidence of the alleged "attacks" against US diplomats at Havana embassy has been found, accusing the Trump administration of politicizing the incidents.



"No attack has occurred. No deliberate action has taken place," said the visiting Cuban top diplomat at a press conference in translation, countering an allegation from the United States about "acoustic attacks" which so far have affected at least 24 Americans who used to work at the embassy in Havana.



Their symptoms have reportedly included hearing loss, dizziness, fatigue and cognitive issues.



Cuba's preliminary investigation has concluded that there is "no evidence whatsoever of the occurrence of the alleged incidents" or that the symptoms were even caused by any attack in Cuba, said Rodriguez.



"I can categorically affirm that those that say there have been attacks, deliberate actions or incidents ... as a cause of these health problems are deliberately lying," claimed the Cuban foreign minister.



Rodriguez also complained about "very limited" cooperation provided by the US side to guarantee a smooth investigation.



The US government has decided to politicize these events and used them as a pretext to take bilateral relations back to the era of confrontation, said Rodriguez.



Tension has been mounting in the past month between Washington and Havana over the "acoustic attacks."



In early October, the US government expelled 15 Cuban officials from the Cuban embassy in Washington as a response to the Cuban authorities' "failure" to "take appropriate steps to protect our diplomats."



The Trump administration also announced it was dramatically reducing the size of the US embassy in Havana, suspending issuance of US visas to Cubans there, at the same time advising Americans not to travel to the island country.



Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed in a statement that the United States would "continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Cuba," and to cooperate with Cuba as his country pursues the investigation into these attacks.



"There has been a significant setback in US-Cuba relations," Rodriguez told reporters.



Though grumbling about the US tough stance, Cuba still pledged to continue its cooperation with the former Cold War foe.



Cuba is "committed to conclude the investigation to clarify these events," said the foreign minister.



Cuba and the United States resumed diplomatic ties in 2015 after 54 years of political enmity, but even before taking office, Trump had promised to reverse what he called a "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.

